A few slick spots are possible Wednesday morning. We received record rainfall yesterday of 1.22″ in Indianapolis, which broke the previous record of 1.15″ for the date, set back in 1930. With a lot of moisture at the surface, additional drizzle and flurries this morning, along with colder air, we could see a few spots turn icy. However, most locations are still above freezing and it will take longer for the ground to cool to freezing levels. Bridges and overpasses will be the main concern for the potential of ice. Be sure to take it a little slower on your morning commute.

It’s a windy Wednesday with gusts that have already been above 30 mph this morning. We keep these windy conditions around through the day and temperatures remain cold. We stay steady in the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the low to mid 20s on into the afternoon.

A new storm system is set to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. We’re expecting more rain, snow and very windy conditions. A Wind Advisory may be required and some accumulating snow is possible early Saturday morning. Colder air is on the move and dives into the region this weekend. High temperatures over the weekend will only be in the teens and 20s with even colder days ahead in the forecast next week.