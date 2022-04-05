INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 30 years, we now know the identity of the so-called I-65 killer. We are now getting a closer look at his criminal history.

On Tuesday, Indiana State Police identified Harry Edward Greenwell as the man that killed at least three women along the I-65 corridor in the late 1980s. The FBI Indianapolis division was able to track down his criminal history, including several convictions before his 2013 death.

The FBI broke down the timeline into three categories. These are criminal events, significant events, and inactive periods.

Criminal events are when Greenwell got involved in the criminal justice system, either in an arrest, in court, or when he was released from prison. This includes a time in 1982 when he escaped custody twice but was recaptured.

Significant events are related to the I-65 Killer case. These are the Kentucky and Indiana murders along with the Indiana rape.

Inactive Periods include events that may have had an impact on Greenwell’s life. This includes events around his marriage and his eventual death.

You can read the full timeline below:

January 17, 1963

Harry Edward Greenwell was arrested in Louisville, Kentucky for armed robbery.

April 12, 1963

Harry Edward Greenwell was convicted and sentenced to 2 years reformatory and 5 years probation.

February 23, 1965

Harry Edward Greenwell was arrested in Jefferson County, Kentucky for Sodomy.

October 1969

Harry Edward Greenwell was paroled from Kentucky State Penitentiary.

April 28, 1978

Harry Edward Greenwell’s wife died in a house fire in Vernon County, Wisconsin.

August 21, 1980

Harry Edward Greenwell remarried in Henry County, Kentucky.

June 17, 1982

Harry Edward Greenwell was arrested in Vernon County, Iowa for burglary. He escaped custody twice but was recaptured.

August 10, 1982

Harry Edward Greenwell was sentenced to Anamosa State Penitentiary in Iowa.

December 5, 1983

Harry Edward Greenwell was released from the Kentucky State Reformatory.

February 21, 1987

Murder of Vicki Lucille Heath at the Super 8 Motel in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

March 3, 1989

Murder of Margaret Gill at the Days Inn in Merrillville, Indiana and Murder of Jeanne Gillbert at the Days Inn in Remington Indiana.

March 9, 1989

Harry Edward Greenwell was arrested in LaCrosse Wisconsin for traffic violation.

March 23, 1989

Harry Edward Greenwell was arrested in LaCrosse, Wisconsin for a domestic incident. He violated a restraining order in March and April.

April 18, 1989

Harry Edward Greenwell was sentenced to 15 months probation for criminal trespass.

January 2, 1990

Rape of Days Inn Clerk in Columbus, Indiana

October 11, 1998

Harry Edward Greenwell was arrested in Allamakee County, Iowa for felony possession.

November 13, 1998

Harry Edward Greenwell was arrested for violating a restraining order in Allamakee County.

November 16, 1998

The restraining order violation case was dismissed.

January 2013

Harry Edward Greenwell dies of cancer