INDIANAPOLIS – As Hoosiers are looking for ways to cut costs and deal with high inflation and rising prices, retail experts are suggesting ways to use strategic timing in order to find money-saving discounts.

“Because there are certain times of the year when certain categories will be more deeply discounted than others,” said Smart Shopping Expert, Trae Bodge.

Bodge says saving money isn’t always about where you shop, but when you shop.

“Particularly if you’re buying something really expensive, good timing can mean saving a lot versus saving a little,” she said.

Three-day holiday weekends are a great time to find deals on larger items, Bodge added. The upcoming Labor Day weekend is the next opportunity for shoppers to do some serious bargain hunting.

“Labor Day is a great long weekend to look for deals on mattresses or appliances,” Bodge said. “National Chains like Mattress Firm will have deals like King mattresses for the price of Queen.”

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are normally good times to shop for electronics, Bodge said inflation is really pushing down prices on tech items right now.

“It’s actually a really good time to look for a deal on a phone,” she added.

Aside from holiday weekends, Bodge suggests looking for special deals and sales with the changing of the seasons.

“End of season sales start cropping up throughout August, and then those discounts will deepen over Labor Day weekend,” Bodge said. “As retailers look to clear the space of the merchandise from the summer and have the new fall merchandise coming in. So those deals will be very good, and in some cases, clearance level.”

Typically, Bodge said the fall season is less exciting for finding special deals. So, she suggests that could be a good time to save up for the last part of the year.

“You’ll start seeing bigger deals popping up end of October going into November as retailers look to move that fall merchandise,” she said.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still the best times to find deep discounts on TVs, Bodge says you can also wait a couple months to find similar deals.

“We often see a lot of TV deals right before the Super Bowl,” she said.

Bodge says it’s important for shoppers to look for ways to save even more on top of sales and deals, such as coupon websites.

“For example, if you find something at Best Buy that’s on sale, ‘Coupon Cabin’ might have a cashback offer that will sweeten that deal,” Bodge said. “Especially with inflation as high as it is, to look for that additional way to save is really important.”

Bodge says it’s also important to be familiar with any benefits your credit card may offer on specific purchases.

“Your credit card might offer you two-percent savings every time you buy groceries, for example, or four percent if you buy gas,” she said.

However, using credit cards for savings only makes sense if you pay off your balance each month, she said.

“If you are in a place in your life where you are carrying debt from month to month, you are absolutely negating any savings efforts,” Bodge said.

The experts at Nerd Wallet have a month-by-month guide to shopping for the right items at the right time:

January

With a fresh page on the calendar comes a fresh start for sales. These items are discounted in January:

Bedding and linen. Department stores hold bedding and linen “white sales” in January with deep discounts on sheets and towels.

Fitness equipment. Retailers know you want to get in shape. Expect fitness equipment and apparel sales to abound at sporting goods stores.

TVs and electronics. Just before the Super Bowl, retailers normally discount TVs and other home theater essentials.



February

It’s the month of love and gift-giving, but February might be a better time to buy major items for yourself than trinkets for your loved one. Options include:

TVs. Television sales spill over from January into February. Aside from Black Friday, this is one of the prime times to buy a new TV.

Winter items. With winter winding down, retailers will be looking to unload inventory of cold-weather products. Look for sales on apparel and winter sports gear that you’ll need later in the year.

Home goods. Expect retailers to have home and apparel sales on Presidents Day and the weekend preceding the holiday.

Jewelry, chocolate, perfume. What do these things have in common? They are frequently given to loved ones for Valentine’s Day. And if you’re in the market for candy, don’t forget to stock up on Feb. 15, when stores will be discounting their Valentine’s Day leftovers.

March

There aren’t any major shopping holidays in March, but that doesn’t mean a lack of sales. Look for deals on these products:

Tax software. Retailers like to discount tax-prep items in March, ahead of Tax Day in April.

Grills. Buy your summer grilling necessities in March to avoid the spike in prices when summer arrives.

St. Patrick’s Day essentials. Around St. Patrick’s Day, online retailers and department stores usually discount green clothing, party supplies and jewelry.



April

April has its fair share of spring deals and discounts, including:

Vacuums. Buying a vacuum isn’t the most exciting thing, but it’ll be less painful if you take advantage of a spring cleaning sale. Look for markdowns at department stores as well as manufacturers like Dyson.

Tax-themed items. Year after year, retailers and restaurants try to lighten the burden of Tax Day with discounts and freebies on services like paper shredding. Keep an eye out for these around mid-April.

Easter candy. The days after the Easter holiday will be filled with markdowns on candy, plastic eggs, stuffed animals and more.

Sustainable items. To celebrate Earth Day, be on the lookout for retailer deals on sustainable items, from reusable totes and water bottles to sustainably made clothing and other “green” products.



May

April showers bring May flowers — and sales blossom then, too. Here’s a look at some items to consider buying this month:

Spring apparel. By May, retailers will discount spring clothing that has already been hanging on racks for a month or two.

Furniture. Three of the biggest blowout shopping days are Black Friday, Labor Day and Memorial Day. Memorial Day is in May, so look for furniture and home decor discounts from big-box stores.

Small kitchen appliances. Use May discounts as an opportunity to buy small kitchen appliances, such as coffee makers and blenders. Typically, these products are included in Memorial Day sales, and they make great wedding gifts for upcoming summer weddings.



June

June may be one of the shorter months of the year, but its supply of opportunities to snag deals isn’t lacking. Smart purchases include:

Lingerie. Stock up on undergarments in June. That’s when Victoria’s Secret, for example, has been known to host its famous semiannual sale. The sale also typically occurs in December.

Gym memberships. Consider buying a gym membership during the summer, and be sure to negotiate for the best deal. Gyms may be eager for sign-ups at this time.

Tools and grills. In preparation for Father’s Day, many retailers will offer deals on a variety of power tools and grills, as well as things like men’s clothing.



July

The temperature usually rises in July, but the prices of certain items drop. Consider buying these:

Apparel. If you don’t want to wait for end-of-summer sales, buy clothes now. You’ll likely find a better price than you would’ve at the start of the season.

July Fourth items. Retailers like a reason to celebrate. In the days leading up to Independence Day, there’s usually an abundance of sales on red, white and blue products, as well as on barbecue and backyard items, sporting goods, jewelry and furniture.

Personal electronics. Black Friday is a big deal day that falls in November, but many retailers have added Black Friday in July sales. Expect discounts in nearly every product category.

School supplies. While many kids don’t want to think about the end of summer quite yet, retailers start putting school supplies on sale in late July. If you have supply lists in-hand, shopping these deals early can help you avoid the back-to-school rush.

August

Close out summer by buying summer products? That’s right. Look for end-of-season clearance sales in August on:

Back-to-school supplies. The start of school marks the need to buy low-cost items such as notebooks and pencils and more expensive ones like calculators and laptops. Generally, the closer to the start of the school year you buy, the better your chances of getting a good price.

Outdoor products. Ride out the end of summer with a big deal on lawn mowers and other seasonal outdoor equipment.

Swimsuits. There may not be many swimming days left by the time August rolls around, but that’s exactly why swimsuit clearance sales will crest. Buy swimsuits now for next year.

Tax-free shopping. Back-to-school supplies can get expensive. However, to aid in the purchase of school supplies, clothes, personal computers and other approved necessities, many states offer dates when shoppers do not have to pay state sales tax on those items. Not every state offers this opportunity, so it’s a good idea to check out your state’s Department of Revenue website for details.



September

With deals on items as varied as mattresses and back-to-school supplies, September is a surprising month for good buys. Score reasonable prices on these:

Mattresses. Year after year, September is the time for mattress sales. Expect these from department stores and mattress centers, usually as a part of Labor Day promotions.

iPhones. Apple has been known to announce its new iPhone models at the company’s annual keynote event in September. Usually, the unveiling is followed by a drop in prices on the current phone models.

Appliances. Expect a series of blowout deals in the week leading up to Labor Day, including promotions on appliances, big and small.



October

Don’t let the cost of shopping scare you during the Halloween season. There will be plenty of deals on these product categories in October:

Outdoor furniture. People generally spend less time outdoors when the temperature drops. Expect deals on patio furniture and outdoor living products when summer ends.

Jeans. Fall inventory arrives in stores in August and September, but you’ll pay top dollar unless you wait a few weeks. October is a great time to buy a new pair of jeans.

Candy. The closer you get to Halloween, the better your chances of snagging a discounted bag of candy for trick-or-treaters.



November

November is the month for Black Friday sales, which means some of the most popular technology products fall to their lowest prices:

Electronics. Gadgets like tablets, laptops and gaming systems take center stage during Black Friday sales. Look for discounts on smartphones and activity trackers, too.

Home appliances. Reserve your major home appliance purchase — refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, etc. — for Black Friday deals. Often, sales can also be found throughout the month.

Tools. Home improvement stores discount tools, ladders and toolboxes during Black Friday promotions.

Holiday gifts. Many shoppers wait until Black Friday sales to check items off their holiday gift lists. Expect most retailers to offer some kind of deal on products in nearly every category — not just on Black Friday, but throughout the month.



December

The end of the year is just the beginning of discounts in some product categories. Look for sale prices on these items in December:

Electronics. Those Black Friday electronics deals from late November will spill over into the new month.

Toys. Toys are popular holiday gifts, and stores generally host big sales on them as the season draws to a close.

Christmas decorations. Beginning the day after Christmas, shop sales for deep discounts — often upward of 50% — on decorations, wrapping paper, ornaments, artificial trees and similar seasonal fixings.