INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts are calling out a warning as COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the U.S and right here in Indiana.

More Indiana counties are entering the medium and high covid transmission categories, with most being diagnosed with a new sub-variant of covid.

The spread is not being seen with a rise in hospitalizations, which experts say is most likely due to the number of people who have been vaccinated. They still say it’s a good idea to consider wearing a mask in indoor crowded spaces again.

“I know some people get irritated when we encourage the mask use but I mean most people where a seatbelt right now because it’s habit and we know it’s going to save me in a car crash and you’re not wearing that seatbelt just because you might get a ticket if you don’t. Just because the mask mandate is gone doesn’t mean you shouldn’t wear masks,” said Shandy Dearth, Director for Center of Public Health practice at Fairbanks School of Public Health.

Health experts also say it’s important to get tested for covid if you have any symptoms. Free at-home tests are still available through the federal government.