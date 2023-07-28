INDIANAPOLIS — Country star Tim McGraw is coming to Indianapolis early next year with his Standing Room Only Tour, making a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Apr. 18, 2024.

All tour tickets, including VIP packages, will be on sale starting on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting the three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” McGraw said in a release. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Fans are encouraged to visit Tim Mcgraw’s website and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.

Also, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Carly Pearce will join the tour.

McGraw will release his new album Standing Room Only, on Aug. 25.