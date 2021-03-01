Tickets now on sale for Holiday World; opening date set for 2021 season

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Tickets to Holiday World’s 2021 season go on sale Monday.

The Santa Claus, Indiana amusement park announced its opening day for its 75th season will be Saturday, May 15.

Season passholders will get early access to Holiday World the weekend of May 8 and 9.

Holiday World’s water park Splashin’ Safari opens for the season on May 21.

The park has not yet announced its COVID-19 safety protocol for 2021, but Holiday World’s 4th generation owner and Director of Communications Leah Koch said the park will continue to follow recommendations provided by the State of Indiana, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA).

Guests can expect free parking, free wi-fi, free sunscreen, as well as the return of free hand “Santa-tizer.”

The park also plans to hire 2,200 team members for the season. Those interested can apply at HolidayWorld.com/jobs.

Tickets to the park go on sale at 8 a.m. You can find them here.