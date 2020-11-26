Thursday Evening Weather News Posted: Nov 26, 2020 / 06:53 PM EST / Updated: Nov 26, 2020 / 06:54 PM EST A pretty quiet and tame weather pattern through the rest of our holiday weekend. Dry, not too cold and not too windy. A weather system will develop in the southern planes this weekend that could bring our first taste of winter on Monday. Too soon to make a specific forecast. But keep checking with The Weather Authority for updates. This Thanksgiving you could say the skies over our camera network were “stuffed” with clouds. There was a fairly sold layer from 2500 ft. to 5000 ft. We are hoping for some breaks on Friday Although the weather did not look all that great today, at least it felt OK for late November. These high temperatures are at least 2 or 3 degrees above average for November 26. FutureView is indicating we may see that break in the overcast Friday afternoon. Some sunshine gets through. Another November day with temperatures a little above average. After a pretty decent long holiday weekend, the weather turns winter-like on Monday. The initial indications are the precipitation starts as rain late Sunday night and then turns to snow Monday morning. Once the system moves out, much colder air moves in through the middle of next week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction