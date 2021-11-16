Thursday at 11pm: CBS4 Investigates why the BMV is selling your personal information

INDIANAPOLIS — Records show the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is selling people’s personal information and has been for years.

Tonight on CBS4 News at 11, CBS4 investigates how the BMV has been quietly selling your personal information for years. See who the state sold your data to, how much they’ve made off of it, and why this is perfectly legal!

CBS4 has spent weeks digging through public records and trying to get answers from the BMV and companies who paid money for your information. See Angela Brauer’s special report tonight on CBS4 News at 11.