INDIANAPOLIS — Did you know that the Colts were the first NFL team to have cheerleaders?

Today’s Colts game is officially a sell-out with some special guests on hand.

Members of the 1956 Colts Cheer squad will be visiting Lucas Oil to perform alongside the current squad as the Colts face the Bucs.

“For people still to think about us is amazing,” said 1956 cheer squad member Joyce Dumin.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Tune into Fox59 to catch the action and the performance.