NWS Indianapolis storm surveys confirmed 3 tornadoes from Sunday: one in Johnson Co, one in Martin Co south of Shoals and one in SW Monroe Co.

An incoming cold front clashed with our hot and very humid air and that created our Sunday severe weather. The first tornado warnings of the day were issued around 3:30 pm Sunday as a line of severe storms entered central Indiana and moved eastward. Gusty winds brought by the storms, at times greater than 60 mph, caused numerous trees and tree limbs to come down region-wide.

The storms produced plenty of hail. While most reports were on the smaller side of the hail scale, we did have larger hail reported in sizes that ranged from egg-sized, pool-ball sized, and even the size of grapefruits. This largest grapefruit sized report came in from Kirklin in Clinton County.

With the cold front moving east, our Monday weather was cooler and less humid. Tuesday will be a dry, mild day with highs near 80°. A new warmup gets underway mid week and we’ll be flirting with highs in the 90s by Friday with much higher humidity. New storm chances return each day, Thursday through Sunday with strong to severe storms possible. This is something we will watch closely as we get closer to those days.

The drought has intensified and we have stayed dry.

