After three day with temperatures that peaked in the teens or single digits, southwest winds boosted temperatures into the 20s Wednesday afternoon. While air temperatures will rose into the 20, gusty winds near 30 mph kept wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures will rise to near 30° Thursday and light snow showers develop Thursday morning before a more prominent round of snow arrives Thursday night into Friday. Snow will accumulate by Friday morning and will continue through the day before tapering off Saturday morning. As of right now, 1″-2″ of snow accumulation is likely south of I-70, right around 2″” in the I-70 corridor with areas north of a Crawfordsville to Muncie line receiving 2″-3″ by 7am Saturday.

We’ll continue to fine tune this forecast as we get closer. In addition to the snow, brace for the cold air again. Air temperatures will only be in the teens Friday and Saturday with morning lows falling below zero Sunday morning.

More snow is in the forecast this week.

Light snow will develop Thursday morning.

Heavier snow will develop Thursday night into Friday.

Snow will continue to accumulate through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay below average for the next four days.