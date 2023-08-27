INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have been shot on the east side of Indianapolis.

Per a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1100 N Arlington Ave. When police arrived on scene, they located three victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Officials reported that two of the victims are in stable condition. One victim is currently in critical condition.

IMPD’s investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police initially responded to the event just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.