Three men hurt after fiery car crash on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A two-car crash left three people hurt on the east side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 6700 block of Washington Street shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say a Kia passenger car traveling eastbound on Washington Street struck the side of a van pulling out of a Circle K gas station.

Two men were inside of the sedan as it caught on fire after the collision.

A pair of men who witnessed the crash say they stopped to help and that the car was fully-engulfed in flames.

IFD firefighters and medics quickly responded to the scene.

According to those witnesses, they both helped by each getting one man to safety while firefighters pulled the third man out of the burning car.

Medics transported the two men from the car to the hospital in serious and critical condition.

Authorities say the driver of the van suffered minor injuries.