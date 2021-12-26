Three hospitalized after car accident on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three people were transported to an area hospital in stable condition after an accident took place at the intersection of W. 38th Street and Kessler Blvd. It is said one of the victims is a minor.

Two vehicles had been involved. One of them was trying to turn at a light while the other was attempting to go straight. The turning vehicle did not have the turning light, yet the vehicle turned into the path of the vehicle going straight, striking it head-on.

Medics are on scene. At this time, nobody is seriously injured.

This story will be updated as more information is released.