IFD firefighters respond to fire on Saulcy Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews responded to a fire involving three homes on Indianapolis’ near west side early Friday morning.

IFD said the fire started at a home at 1522 Saulcy Street and spread to two other houses.

Firefighters got it under control in 30 minutes.

All three of the homes were vacant and under renovation. No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.