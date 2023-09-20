INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Square’s vegan restaurant Three Carrots is set to permanently close in early October.

The announcement was confirmed by owner Ian Phillips in a Facebook post on Wednesday, which stated that the restaurant will continue operating at normal hours until it closes on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Phillips cited the growing number of bills as the primary reason behind the closure, describing the choice as “the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

“The reasons are boring and the same as everyone else: eventually the numbers stop adding up, the bills start stacking up, and, no matter your best efforts, you can’t dig your way out of it,” the post said.

Three Carrots served unique vegan options such as the Seitan high fives and beet burger since it opened in 2017.