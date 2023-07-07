TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been charged with OWI after police say he drunkenly struck two pedestrians on U.S. 41 with his vehicle.

According to Terre Haute Police, the incident occurred at 10:37 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Oak Street.

When police and the Fire Department arrived, two victims were located and treated before being taken to Union Hospital. THPD Public Information Officer Justin Sears said one victim has since been released, while the other remains at Union Hospital.

Due to the severity of the injuries involved, Police said the Vigo County Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team was brought to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Sears said the driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Charles E. Padgett of Terre Haute, was then arrested and preliminarily charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death.

According to court records, a Judge found cause for the warrantless arrest of Padgett and granted prosecutors 72-hours to file formal charges. Judge Pro Tempore Richard Shagley II then set Padgett’s bond at $15,000 with no 10% allowed.

Padgett’s initial hearing in Vigo County Superior Court V is scheduled for July 11 at 1:30 p.m.