INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of people across the state were without power Monday after a severe thunderstorm made its way through the area.

At its height, the storm system left more than 9,000 people in the Indianapolis area without power, according to AES Indiana. The storm system knocked down trees and powerlines.

Photo//Carmel Fire Department

As of noon, 7,782 AES customers were without power. Duke is reporting that 4,691 people were without power statewide.

The Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the Heatherwood Estates subdivision on reports of storm damage. They say five homes were damaged and reported to be uninhabitable.

Photo//Wayne Township Fire Department

Photo//Wayne Township Fire Department

Photo//Wayne Township Fire Department

Photo//Wayne Township Fire Department

Storm resource numbers you should know

AES Indiana: 317-261-8111 Call AES Indiana to report downed power lines or outages.

Duke Energy: 800-343-3525 Duke Energy customers can report outages directly.

Mayor’s Action Center (Indianapolis): 317-327-4622 Call the MAC to report debris or high water.

Hendricks Power Operative: 317-745-5473 For power outages in Hendricks County.

Boone REMC: 800-897-7362 For outages in Boone County.

NineStar Connect: 317-326-3131 opt. 9 For outages in Hancock County.

South Central Indiana REMC: 765-342-3344/800-264-7362 For SCI REMC customers in Brown, Clay, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, and Putnam counties.

Storm damage can also be reported to the local National Weather Service Office.