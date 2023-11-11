INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Bands of America Grand National Championships is officially wrapping up!

This year, 92 bands from all over the country competed at Lucas Oil Stadium for a chance to be crowned the Grand National Champion. This included 13 different Indiana schools.

Saturday was the last day of competition starting off with the semifinals in the morning. The top 12 bands will then advance to the finals on Saturday night.

Although only one school will be crowned the National Grand Champion, the experience itself is what the students will remember.

“The best part is seeing these kids shine on the field,” said Mallory Duncan, Director of Marketing and Communications for Music For All. “They’ve worked so hard for everything and they are showing that to everyone out there and for a lot of them, they are seniors and it’s their last performance, so there are a lot of tears that we see, happy, joyful tears as they finish off their high school marching band season.”

The 2023 National Grand Champion will be announced just before midnight.