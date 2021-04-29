Thousands of jobs coming to the Hoosier state, boosting the manufacturing sector

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers, Indiana’s job market is on the come up and there are about 2,000 jobs that could benefit you.

Economists say this shows Indiana is recovering from the pandemic recession better than other states, especially in the manufacturing sector.

“In both instances and again both of these announcements I think are really great for the state of Indiana,” said IU Kelley School of Business, Assistant Professor of Business Economics and Public Policy, Andrew Butters.

Apple is opening a 1 million sq. Foot distribution center in Hendricks county which will be operated by XPO logistics. The goal is to fill 500-jobs that are expected to pay at least $40,000 dollars a year. Indiana is giving the tech giant a big incentive to hit that goal by 2024.

“We offered 5 million dollars in our performance-based tax credit which is called the edge-based tax credit,” said Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), Senior VP, Chief Business Development Officer, Jim Staton.

If Apple falls short, it won’t receive the full incentive. Staton says they want these two companies to benefit Hoosiers.

“We want to get Hoosiers working, we want to create opportunities, help companies create opportunities for Hoosiers to get jobs and careers,” said Staton.

Toyota announced a $803 million dollar investment expected to bring 1400 new jobs to its facility in Princeton, Indiana by 2025. IEDC offered them a more than 7-million-dollar tax credit like Apple, but that’s not all.

“We also offered them a million dollars out of our skills enhancement fund which is a training grant that reimburses about 50% of the training cost the company incurs,” said Staton.

Another plus with Toyota, IEDC says is the new product line of vehicles which shows Indiana is moving forward and investing in the future of the automotive industry. Both are high- skill, high-wage jobs that will move the Hoosier state forward.

“These are going to be jobs that require logistics and distribution so that’s going to be a nice piece to the puzzle for Indiana,” said Butters.

Weaver popcorn based in northeast Indiana just announced their plans to hire 100 highly skilled and experienced machine operators and techs in the next 90 days. They’re providing a signing bonus and paying between $22 and $29 dollars per hour.