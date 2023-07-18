INDIANA — Thousands of Hoosiers are set to see their remaining student loan balances discharged as part of President Biden’s income-driven repayment forgiveness plan.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday that over 800,000 borrowers around the country are set to receive an estimated $39 billion in federal student loans.

Of that total, nearly 20,000 borrowers are based in Indiana and are set to receive over $900 million in IDR forgiveness throughout the next several weeks.

“Starting today, over 800,000 student loan borrowers who have been repaying their loans for 20 years or more will see $39 billion of their loans discharged because of steps my Administration took to fix failures of the past,” read a statement provided by the Biden administration. “These borrowers will join the millions of people that my administration has provided relief to over the past two years – resulting in over $116 billion in loan relief to over 3 million borrowers under my Administration.”

An IDR plan provides an affordable monthly student loan payment that is personalized to borrowers based on their income and family size. Borrowers are eligible to receive forgiveness on their loan balance after they have made at least 240 or 300 monthly payments, equalling around 20 or 25 years.

Borrowers who would have ordinarily been eligible to qualify for IDR were “not counted properly”, according to the Biden administration.

“Inaccurate payment counts have resulted in borrowers losing hard-earned progress toward loan forgiveness,” the administration said. “Some borrowers were steered into forbearances and other statuses instead of toward IDR in ways that ran counter to our policies.”

All eligible borrowers will receive emails from Federal Student Aid informing them that their remaining debt has been discharged. Anyone receiving forgiveness will see their repayment paused until the discharge is processed and completed.