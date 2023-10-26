INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of Hoosiers volunteered Thursday for the 13th annual Million Meal Marathon

Described by organizers as the signature event of the Indianapolis hunger relief organization Million Meal Movement, the volunteers of all ages came together with a goal to pack 1 million meals for Hoosiers struggling with food insecurity.

Held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday on the floor of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, community organization, families and people were invited to package rice casserole meals and unite the local community to fight hunger at home.

According to Feeding America, nearly a million people in Indiana alone do not know where they’ll get their next meal.

The group said that this year, 100% of the meals packed will be distributed to food banks and pantries in Indiana, including Midwest Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank and Great Harvest food pantry.

The 2023 Million Meal Marathon was presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Honda, Lids Foundation, Seven Corners, Kite Realty, People Helping People Network and FOX59.

