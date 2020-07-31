This weekend central Indiana will see a few showers and Hurricane Isaias will pose a threat Florida

A stationary front will stall just south of the state, and we’ll have a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Monday. An additional 1-2″ of rain is likely through the period. Although precipitation is more than five inches above average for the year, most of the state is reporting below average rainfall for July and abnormally dry soil conditions.

Hurricane Isaias, now near the southern Bahamas, will approach as a Category One Hurricane along the eastern Florida coast this weekend. The storm will bring a 6-9 foot storm surge and 5 to 10 inches of rain to coastal Florida. The storm will then move up the southeast coast of the U.S. early next week and bring 4 to 8 inches of rain.

We have only has 11, completely dry weekends this year.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain to begin August.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely Saturday.

A half-inch of rain is likely Saturday.

Scattered showers will end early Sunday.

More rain is likely late Monday through Tuesday.

Hurricane Isaias is now moving through the southern Bahamas.

The storm will make brush Florida as a Category One Hurricane this weekend.

The current National Hurricane Center forecast keeps the eye of the storm just off the east coast through the weekend. That would keep the strongest, and most damaging, winds offshore.