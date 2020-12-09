‘This is not OK’: IFD warns public after woman trespasses on fire engine

INDIANAPOLIS–– The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) took to social media Wednesday to denounce dangerous behavior after video shot by an onlooker showed a woman riding on the back of a fire engine.

In a Facebook post, IFD said Engine 44 was notified by another motorist that a woman had jumped on the back of their engine and was using it for her own personal transportation.

According to IFD, firefighters stopped and politely asked the woman to get off the truck after it was brought to their attention. Firefighters said they were concerned for her safety, but said the woman was “less than kind with her remarks to the crew.”

In the post, IFD frequently reminded the public “THIS IS NOT OK.”

The following partial statement from IFD discusses the potential safety hazards that the reported behavior presented:

This could have resulted in critical or fatal injury to this woman, had the engine come to a rapid stop or been dispatched on a run and elevated to emergent status. The woman could have easily fallen off – again resulting in critical or fatal injury. THIS IS NOT OK. Entering, stepping on or jumping on any piece of apparatus without express permission from the Officer in charge of the apparatus IS NOT OKAY. The danger this activity puts both the trespasser AND the crew in, is unacceptable.

IFD also asked the public not to use the message as an opportunity to discuss or debate the concerned motorist who used a phone while driving to capture the image.

“We are very much in support of the Indiana Hands Free Driving Law set in place to protect all of us while on the road. We appreciate the motorists concern, making us aware and hope that going forward this is a one-time moment they find themselves in.”