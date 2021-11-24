This Indianapolis BMV license branch will close in February

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will close an Indianapolis license branch in February.

Commissioner Peter L. Lacy approved plans to shut down the Indianapolis North Meridian branch located at 9245 N. Meridian St. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 will be its final day of operations.

“The North Meridian branch has served its community well and we are grateful the team members currently working out of this location will continue their great work in surrounding branches,” Lacy said in a statement.

BMV officials said residents can use the nearby Michigan Road, Indianapolis Midtown, and Carmel branches. A BMV Connect kiosk is located in all these branches, as well as in the Kroger located on East 86th Street. The kiosks allow Hoosiers to complete more than a dozen key BMV transactions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition, the BMV plans to move the current branch on Michigan Road to a larger location with a BMV Connect Center and more than two dozen customer service stations.