Third victim in south side triple homicide identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The third victim from the unusual triple homicide on Indy’s south side has been identified as 17-year-old Abdulla Mubarak, police said on Friday.

Mubarak had been found on October 12 in a wooded area 4400 block of S. Meridian Street near I-465. He was with 22-year-old Mike James and 18-year-old Joseph Thomas, all deceased. His cause of death has been due to gunshot wounds, according to IMPD.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stories will be updated as more information will be released.