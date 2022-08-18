MUNCIE, Ind. — A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s office said Alexandra Reagan faces charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Kyler Ryan Musick.

According to court documents, Myers and Musick knew one another. A family member said Musick met up with some friends who shot and killed him. Later, two people went to his house to steal items belonging to Musick, unaware that other family members lived there.

Court documents detail that one of the suspects in the case, Daniel Jones, told police that Myers admitted to shooting Musick in the face and wrapping his body in plastic before dumping it. Jones said Myers’s girlfriend was the one driving that evening.

Jones described Myers’s girlfriend, which matched the description of Reagan. The document said Jones told them that Myers’s girlfriend helped Myers wrap up and dispose of Musick’s body.

Before the two would go to Musick’s home, where the other family members were killed, Jones said Myers dropped Raegan off at his home.