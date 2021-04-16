These are the victims of the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx ground facility

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 16: A group of crime scene investigators gather to speak in the parking lot of a FedEx SmartPost on April 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The area is the scene of a mass shooting at FedEx Ground Facility that left at least eight people dead and five wounded on the evening of April 15. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night’s mass shooting at the FedEx ground facility claimed eight lives and left many more critically wounded. Of the victims, half of the fatalities were members of the Sikh community.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect in a shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility as Brandon Scott Hole, 19, of Indiana. Police say Hole took his own life after killing eight people and injuring several others at a FedEx Ground facility.

On Friday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department identified the eight victims, including:

32-year-old Matthew R Alexander

19-year-old Samaria Blackwell

66-year-old Amarjeet Johal

64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur

68-year-old Jaswinder Singh

48-year-old Amarjit Skhon

19-year-old Karlie Smith

74-year-old John Weisert

The granddaughter of Amarjeet Johal sent us a statement, saying her family is traumatized by Thursday night’s events.

I have several family members who work at the particular facility and are traumatized. My nani, my family, and our families should not feel unsafe at work, at their place of worship, or anywhere. Enough is enough–our community has been through enough trauma. Komal Chohan

AMARJEET KAUR JOHAL you deserved so much better than this 🕊 rest in paradise pic.twitter.com/2cY4kzHqVR — Komal (@yourlawyerkomal) April 16, 2021

The Sikh Coalition, the largest Sikh civil rights organization in the United States, reacted to the shooting. Their executive director sent a statement reading in part:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Sikh community members are among those injured and killed by the gunman in Indianapolis last night. Our hearts and prayers are with their families, and we are in touch with community leaders, government and law enforcement officials to learn more. While we don’t yet know the motive or identity of the shooter, we expect that authorities will continue to conduct a full investigation–including the possibility of bias as a factor.” Satjeet Kaur, Sikh Coalition Executive Director

Chairman of SikhsPAC, Gurinder Singh Khalsa, also sent a statement following the shooting, reading in part:

“This situation is very unfortunate and extremely heartbreaking. The loss from this devastating event is unfathomable and irrecoverable. One of the most upsetting things about this tragedy is that it is not an isolated event. Situations like these are becoming a part of everyday life as an American. We are the most powerful nation on the face of the earth, and have been founded on liberty and justice for all people. The issue of mass shootings has affected people from all walks of life, regardless of someone’s age, race, or social status. Gurinder Singh Khalsa

It is unclear when families will be notified if their loved ones are okay, in the hospital or if the worst has happened.

Families of FedEx workers still waiting to know if loved ones are safe

They continue to wait and hold onto any ounce of hope they can.

No motive has been released at this time. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said Friday morning they may never know “all the ins and outs about why this occurred.”