Candy bar fans will soon have a new option to munch over — TWIX is adding a cookie dough flavor to its lineup.

TWIX Cookie Dough will feature a cookie dough-flavored layer that’s sprinkled with chocolate cookie bits.

It will hit store shelves in December, but 1,000 fans can get their hands on the new TWIX in town first.

The Mars candy company is giving away 1,000 first taste samples to commemorate National Cookie Dough Day on June 21.

Once the countdown on twix.com/cookiedough hits zero, the first 1,000 people to enter their information will get the samples.

When TWIX Cookie Dough launches nationally in December, it will be available in a single size, share size, and mini stand up pouch.