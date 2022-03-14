INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday marked one year since a shooting on the city’s near east side claimed the lives of four people, including a child.

The suspect, Malik Halfacre, is accused of the killing spree on March 13, 2021 at 338 ½ Randolph Street during an argument over a stimulus check, court records show.

Eve Moore, who was just 7 years old, died along with her grandmother Tomeeka Brown, her uncle Daquan Moore and cousin Anthony Johnson.

“It was absolutely devastating,” said neighbor Joey Newsom. “It’s at those times where you really try to come together, connecting with family, connecting with one another, connecting with our faith community.”

Several months after the deadly shooting, Newsom purchased the home where the murders happened in hopes of rewriting a story for the house and breathing new life back into the neighborhood.

“We thought, ‘Hey, this is next to us, it makes a lot of sense,'” said Newsom.

It’s a thought he’d had for some time but made the decision to move forward after the tragedy that had a significant impact on the neighborhood.

Newsom said there are still repairs he is hoping to make to the home but believes the steps they have been taking will help move the narrative forward in a positive direction.

“This land is sacred. You know, I don’t care what people say. Bad things happen, but there is something to say about a tragedy affecting the land,” said Newsom. “That doesn’t need to be the whole story. Just like a tree loses its leaves and is bare in the winter.”

Another addition to the home came on the one-year mark, when Newsom said around 25 members of the community, including more than 10 kids, came together to plant a tree in memory of the four people killed.

“In tragedy, it seems like we’ve lost, and it seems like a loss can consume us. It’s a lot like a bare tree, you know, it looks like there’s nothing going on but there’s so much more than a tree in the winter,” said Newsom.

That’s what the tree represents — a beacon of hope to bloom in the neighborhood struck by significant loss last year.

“We can hope but we don’t have to forget about grief either,” Newsom shared.

“The kids coming, planting the trees all a symbol of that hope to come,” he continued. “There’s always hope.”

Newsom said some of the kids who came to help plant the tree on Sunday were classmates and friends of Eve’s.

To add even more meaning to what the tree represents, Newsom said they decided to plant a cherry blossom tree because it was one of Tomeeka’s favorites.

“I’m just doing my part and that’s all we can ask of each other, to do our part to say, ‘Hey, this place matters.’ We love our community, and we all have a part to play,” said Newsom. “We can’t do it individually; we can’t do it alone. We have to do it together. That’s what it means to be a community.”

He hopes the community, including stakeholders and leaders, continues to work together to create positive change. Over the last year, this wasn’t the only shooting involving a young person that happened in the neighborhood.

“Just two blocks south of us we had a teenager killed in broad daylight in front of other kids,” said Newsom.

In September, 17-year-old Ross Anthony Mitchell was shot and killed in the first block of North Randolph Street.

“2021 in Indianapolis was really a year of such tragedy. It especially hit our Willard Park neighborhood,” Newsom said.

Newsom and other neighbors are also hoping to continue the positive change moving forward by encouraging those in charge of decision-making for what happens to the property of the former Indiana Women’s Prison and Indiana Re-Entry Educational Center to talk with residents about what the space could be used for.

“We have a lot of hope, a lot of expectation of what can be there in the community,” said Newsom.

He hopes the state will be encouraged to talk with residents in Willard Park about how they could repurpose the space for something that is meaningful for everyone.

They’re working to plant several seeds for change, while also remembering those who were taken too soon.

“As a community I think we grieve with those who grieve, and we celebrate with those who celebrate,” said Newsom.