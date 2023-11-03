INDIANAPOLIS – The theater festival, OnyxFest, is set to take place in Indianapolis this weekend.

Presented by the Africana Repertory Theatre of IUPUI and IndyFringe, OnyxFest focuses on showcasing the work of black playwrights in the region.

The productions will be shown Nov. 3-5 at the IndyFringe Basile Theater as well as the Crispus Attucks High School Auditorium from Nov. 10-12. Attendees can expect to pay $50 – $100 for the experience.

Please view below to learn the plays that will stage:

