Our two-month dry streak has ended. Through October 24th, this October was the 2nd driest on record for Indianapolis. In fact, we turned dry in late September. 0.09″ of rainfall is all we recorded in Indianapolis from September 25th through October 24th. That’s the driest for that stretch of dates on record. That all came to an end on Tuesday. Indianapolis picked up 1.06″ of rainfall yesterday. That dropped us well out of the running for the driest October on record (now ranking 42nd). That was the largest single day rainfall we’ve had since August 29th when 1.99″ of rain fell. It’s not only our dry streak that has been snapped. Our streak of 70° warmth has as well. We had 5 consecutive days in the 70s through Tuesday.

For the rest of the week we’ll have clear nights with lows in the 30s and 40s, and sunny days with highs in the 60s and 70s. Our next chance for rain comes Sunday afternoon and carries over into Halloween. At this time, the rain looks to be departing as we head into the evening hours. That’s good news for trick-or-treaters. A few showers will still be possible at that time so be sure to check back as we get closer to the holiday.

Expect a breezy, cool Thursday.

This has been a very dry fall so far.

Temperatures will be above average to end the week.