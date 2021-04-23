The weekend starts wet and ends warmer

April has been a mild month with 14 days with a high of 60 degrees or more but the past four days have been below average. This has also been a wet month with almost three inches of rain. In spite of the wet start we still have a rainfall deficit for across most of the state.

After a chilly, wet week a warm up is on the way. A warm front will move across the state Saturday and bring a half-inch of rain. After a soggy Saturday dry weather will return for Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s Sunday, in the 70s Monday, and in the 80s by Tuesday.

Expect dry weather early next week with our next chance for rain and thunderstorms coming late Wednesday through Thursday.

