August is an exciting month for moon lovers, with the summer month opening and closing with a supermoon. The Full Sturgeon Moon rises on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and then the month closes out with the Full Blue Moon on Aug. 30. In both cases, the moon will be at the closest point in it’s orbit around the Earth. Since the moon will be closer, it will appear larger and brighter than usual.

This will be a great week to go to the Indiana State Fair or go to Colts Camp. We’ll have sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity for Tuesday. High pressure over the Great Lakes will keep the region rain-free through midweek. However, scattered storms will creep back into Indiana by Wednesday night as a storm system clips our southwestern counties. Most of the rainfall will stay south of us and rain chances will be low for much of the workweek.

While the weather be comfortable early this week, but you will want to prepare for high heat again by the end of the week. Temperatures are going to gradually rise and eventually peak into the lower 90s. Humidity levels will climb to tropical levels too, which will make the heat more uncomfortable heading into next weekend.

So far this year we’ve had 17 wet weekends, and 12 dry weekends. Another storm system will travel across the Great Lakes region this weekend, and will bring our a greater chance for showers and storms for central Indiana.

We are wrapping up the month of July with more than six inches of rainfall in Indianapolis. The city will end the month with a surplus of rainfall (+1.64”), which did help improve the drought conditions that formed late May into June. However, 75% of the state of Indiana is still considered “abnormally dry” with 25% of the state under a “moderate drought.” The 30-day outlook for August is calling for near average temperatures and above average precipitation, so it looks our mild, wet summer trend will continue.

