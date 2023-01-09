Many kids are heading back to school this Monday morning for the start of the semester. Fortunately, the weather is quiet as many are trying to get back into their routines. Temperatures Monday morning have fallen to the upper 20s and low 30s. However, there is a wind chill to be calculated and it feels like it’s closer to the low 20s for most. The winter layers are recommended for kids at the bus stop this morning.

We build more sunshine into the area through the morning and afternoon. That added sunshine will help temperatures jump to the mid 40s as kids are coming home from school. While these temperatures are still chilly, it’s still above average for this time of year. Our average high for the date is 36°.

We keep mainly dry for the next couple of days as the warmth continues to build in. More cloud cover will return Monday night with a slim chance for a couple of isolated, light showers Tuesday morning. After that, more sunshine returns and temperatures Tuesday afternoon will rise to the mid 40s.

We keep the warmth going this week. By the middle of the week, expect temperatures to reach levels that will be near 15° above average. Enjoy the warmth, it won’t last long. By the end of the week, we get knocked down to near average once again.

As temperatures warm, rain chances will be rising too. Aside from a stray showers Tuesday morning, the rain will hold off until Wednesday afternoon. A few spotty showers will be possible Wednesday before widespread rain and windy conditions on Thursday. Thursday will be the transitional day. While temperatures will be mild for the first half of the day, a cold front coming through will knock temperatures down closer to average. As we turn colder, rain changing to mix and even a few snow showers are possible Thursday night and Friday.