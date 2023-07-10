We’re back to a new work week and it’s feeling fantastic outside. This will be the best day of the week weather-wise. The humidity is in a comfortable range, it will be sunny and temperatures will peak near average, in the mid 80s Monday afternoon.

With the abundant sunshine around, the UV index today will be high. Sunburn can occur within 18 minutes without any protection on your skin.

This evening will be comfortable and a great one to spend some extra time outside. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s by 10 PM before falling into the mid 60s early Tuesday morning.

Winds shifting out of the southwest Tuesday will send temperatures into the upper 80s during the afternoon. This will be another rather sunny day, however, an isolated shower in our northern counties can’t be ruled out during the evening hours.

We get back into a very humid and unsettled pattern come Wednesday night through the weekend. A high pressure ‘hot dome’ will be expanding to our southwest. Much like late June, we look to be on the edge of this heat, which will bring us repeated chances of storms on through the weekend.