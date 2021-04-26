The warmest day of the year; heavy rain is on the way to central Indiana

April has been a mild month with 6 days with highs in the 70s. The warmest day so far this year is April 9 when Indianapolis reached a high of 79 degrees. A warm surge of air has moved in the state and highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Expect sunny skies with south and southwest winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour.

A approaching storm system will bring scattered thunderstorms late Wednesday through Thursday. Heavy rain associated with this system will cause flash flooding from the gulf coast north, to the Ohio Valley. 1-2″ of rain will fall across central Indiana by Thursday evening. Flash flooding will be widespread across the state.

