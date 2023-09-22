Time to break out that squirrel oil you’ve been storing—Captain Andrew Luck is back.

Or maybe he’s here for the first time. It just depends on how you look at it.

After Thursday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants (San Fran won 30-12), retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck made a surprise appearance.

And it wasn’t just Andrew Luck sporting khakis and a golf shirt. This was Captain Andrew Luck at Levi’s Stadium.

That’s right, Luck dressed in the uniform of a Union soldier, a nod to the infamous @CaptAndrewLuck Twitter account. The parody account portrayed Luck as a Civil War captain who wrote “dispatches” to his mother after every game. The posts were filled with random, faux-old-timey references, with the good captain having an affinity for squirrel oil.

Luck leaned into the parody account hard on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. You can check out his appearance here.

When asked how he was doing, Captain Luck replied, “I’ve been great. The war is over. We are in greener pastures in California. Life’s quite good.”

The captain also stuck around for some postgame trivia. Alas, his team did not emerge victorious on that particular battlefield.

Luck retired from football in August 2019, a move that shocked Indianapolis Colts fans and the NFL at large. He cited a cycle of injuries for the decision.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 10: Former Indianapolis Colts player Andrew Luck is seen during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In the years since his retirement, he’s made a few public appearances here and there, including one at the College Football Playoff Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in January 2022.

He’s now the father of two and spends his days coaching football at Palo Alto High School. He also reportedly returned to the classroom, starting graduate school at Stanford University to pursue a master’s degree in education.