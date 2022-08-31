Indianapolis will enjoy an extended stretch of dry weather this week. High pressure will control our weather and we’ll see a warming trend as we head into the weekend. We are still looking at fantastic weather for the Purdue-Penn State game Thursday evening with a kickoff temperature around 80°.

So far this summer we’ve had 22 days with highs in the 90s. Highs will stay in the 80s though Friday and the heat will take a jump for the weekend with highs near 90°. In addition to the heat the relative humidity will rise as well.

Wet weekends have been common this year with 21 wet weekends, compared to 14 completely dry weekends. Most of the upcoming weekend will be dry/ We’ll have a slight chance for rain late Sunday and scattered storms will be likely Monday. At this point neither day looks like a complete washout.

August was a wet month.

Temperatures and humidity will rise this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for scattered storms this weekend.