Wednesday was our sixth consecutive day with the high temperature below the norm. This is the longest streak of below average days since late March and the trend will continue for at least one more day. Expect a sunny, mild Thursday with highs in the 80s.

Our sunny, mild weather will continue through Friday before rain returns this weekend. Scattered thunderstorms will develop Saturday. We’ll stay with a daily chance for rain through early next week and up to an inch of rain is likely. We still have almost two dozen counties across the north central part of the state dealing with drought so we could use rain. August rainfall has plentiful with more than two inches of rain so far. However, due to a very dry start to the summer season, we are still almost five inches below average since June 1st.

The good news is the high heat remains on hold. The extended forecast keeps temperatures near or below average through next week and long-range guidance still favors a near normal to cooler than average weather pattern to close out the last week of August.

This has been a mild summer and this has been a mild week.

August has been wet but we still need more rain.

Humidity and rain chances will be higher this weekend.