Indiana got hit by spring storms earlier this week and two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon and caused damage in Hancock county. The 90-day outlook for this spring is calling for a very active season. That would be a greater chance for severe storms this spring.

A Wind Advisory and a Flood Watch are in effect for Friday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday.

45mph wind gusts and up to 2 inches of rain is likely Friday.

Rain will change to snow before ending late Friday.