INDIANAPOLIS — In a Facebook post, The Slippery Noodle Inn announced they are operating as a 21 and over business for the foreseeable future.

The Slippery Noodle Inn said they were informed by the Indiana State Excise Police that prior ownership did not obtain the proper approvals to operate as an all-ages dining establishment.

Slippery Noodle stated that they are, “exploring options to correct this and will update our loyal guest when we can return to a family dining venue.”

This comes after The Slippery Noodle announced new ownership just a few short weeks ago. The business also thanked everyone for their support and continued patronage.