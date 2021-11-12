The sisters are back! Hocus Pocus 2 coming to Disney+ Fall 2022

(Variety) — It’s true! The Sanderson Sisters are back for more children!

Disney+ announced Friday it will be the home of “Hocus Pocus 2”, the sequel to the original 1993 Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

The movie follows the story of three high schoolers Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) who must figure out how to stop the sinister witches before midnight on Halloween.

If you’re a fan of the original, a Disney+ account may be worth it just for this highly anticipated sequel!