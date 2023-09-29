The second annual Pass the Mic event, put on by the Pass the Torch Foundation for Women, is happening Friday night.

“This event is all about bringing the community together in a very special way. Telling stories, having fun. It’s not going to be that banquet hall with the plated meal,” says Samantha Burke, Executive Director of Pass the Torch for Women Foundation.

Organizers say this event is an opportunity for all to feel welcomed, be able to come in and have some good food, listen to good music but more importantly, hear inspiring stories from local female entrepreneurs, creatives, and community leaders.

“This year, individuals can really expect elevated stories. We are having almost TED inspired talks this year. From multiple perspectives and talks too that are going to be really unique,” says Burke. “Things that, you might see someone in the community, really emulate them, know their story but there are so many bits and pieces to an individual you can’t read on a LinkedIn page, right? So, these stories are going to be vulnerable. They’re going to be so authentic. So bring your tissues, I know I will and it’s just going to be really inspiring.”

We’re told attendees will hear from the Founders of Create. Connect. Collab (CCC)., Starla Kay Mathis and Latvea Woolfork. Pass the Torch says, CCC is a community that provides creatives, leaders, and entrepreneurs the accountability, resources, and connections they need to make things happen! Starla is the Founder and CEO of Create. Connect. Collab. Along with her hard work at CCC, Starla and her husband are the owners of Mathis Media, a media and marketing agency here in Indianapolis. Latvea is the Co-Founder of Create. Connect. Collab. Lateva is an incredible entrepreneur who works hard for our community. She is the founder of Socially Coordinated which specializes in brand strategy, community engagement, and search engine optimization. Lateva is also the owner of The All Purpose Woman blog where

she shares her experiences on purposely living for the modern woman, wife, and mom.

Pass the Torch tells us attendees will also be hearing from Gloria Combs, an educator, beauty enthusiast, brand ambassador, and a small business owner. They say Gloria was inspired to empower plus size women to feel beautiful in the skin they are in and she opened her pageant closet which later developed into Glo’s Glam Closet. Gloria has also been honored with the Presidential Lifetime Volunteer Service Award for volunteering over 4,000 hours of community service.

The final speaker will be Amber Fields, the Chief Culture Officer and Partner at trueU. Pass the Torch shares that she is a culture enthusiast who is committed to helping businesses drive results through their most valued asset- people. Amber is a philanthropist who cares deeply about serving our community through building awareness, raising funds, and providing resources to help organizations grow. Amber is also the host of the podcast series, The Courageous Love Podcast.

“As individuals leave this event, our hope is that they’re going to feel inspired” says Burke, “be able to become a better version of themselves than when they even walked in. And that’s a challenge. That’s accountability. That’s taking this “torch” if you will, taking that back into the community and to our workplaces because they’ve learned so much at pass the mic and just can’t wait to pass their torch.”

You can learn more about the event or purchase tickets here. The organization says they are also always looking for mentors and mentees in their program. You can learn more about opportunities at their website.