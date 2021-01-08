The search continues for those responsible for instigating violent Capitol protest Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, — DC Metropolitan Police and federal investigators continue searching for the people responsible for instigating violence and vandalism at the US Capitol on Wednesday. DC Police released photos of persons of interest.

Asaf Lubin, an associate law professor at the Maurer School of Law IU Bloomington and a fellow at IU’s Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research, explained much evidence exists to help investigators find those accused of crimes related to the attack.

“All the individuals were literally entering into a building, many of them without face coverings,” Lubin said. “There’s a lot of CCTV cameras out there.”

By now, nearly everyone has seen pictures and video of people who forced their way into the US Capitol. The US Capitol Police released a statement saying they will be looking into this material.

“Here they were gloating about their actions, taking selfies, and taking video footage,” Lubin said.

Police arrested at least 68 people for crimes committed on the US Capitol Wednesday.

“Even those arrests alone could be utilized to engage in some basic interrogation and asking questions, and learning more about the people you were with at the scene, or relying on footage that you have taken while there,” Lubin explained.

Lubin predicts complex discussions about policy and online platforms will intensify in the wake of the rampage, mainly around the idea of protecting civil liberties while curtailing harmful speech.

“The only concern I would just point is that we need not be too reactionary in a way that kind of puts to the sideline concerns about civil liberties,” Lubin said. “Indeed, in the wake of 9/11 we saw some of that.”

He also hopes great care is taken toward defining the crime of domestic terrorism, and why and when someone may be charged with this crime.

“This is the kind of thing that requires deep investigations both in terms of developing policy moving forward and in terms of the individuals being charged here, and the specific charges we bring up against them say the utilization of stuff like domestic terrorism in this context,” Lubin said.