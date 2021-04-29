The rain has moved out and cooler is is moving in before we warm up this weekend

1-3″ of rain has soaked central Indiana over the past 48 hours as a storm system moved across the Ohio Valley. The rain has moved east and cooler air is moving behind the cold front. Sunshine will return for Friday with highs in the 60s.

We’ll see a quick warmup for the weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. After a dry weekend, we’ll have more rain early next week. Monday through Wednesday up to an inch of rain is likely.

Heavy rain has soaked the state this week.

We have had 3 and 1/2 inches of rain this month.

We have had nine weekends this year with precipitation.

A warming trend starts this weekend.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain early next week.