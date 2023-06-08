INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis broke ground Thursday on a new development on the city’s west side.

Investors like Jana Hageman said Indy’s west side has been neglected for years and that many in the city are struggling to find a place to live that is within their budget.

Hageman said she hopes this new housing project, called The Plaza on Central Greens, can bring some relief.

“It’s amazing when you can build housing that is super high-quality, super energy efficient and you walk around and see kids playing on the playground,” she said.

Residents say the Haughville area is desperately in need of affordable housing. Jocelyn Gaver, who lives in the area, said this is a step in the right direction.

“This is bigger and better for those who can’t afford the best of the best community,” said Gaver.

The Plaza on Central Greens development will be built where the former state hospital was, and it’s taken stakeholders 7 years to get the project started.

Rent will range anywhere from $800 to $1400 a month.

The plaza will consist of 5 buildings that hold 122 apartments with a mix of one to three bedrooms.

They expect people to move in as soon as next year.

“We have a waitlist, so you can start calling if you are interested,” said Hageman.