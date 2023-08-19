(Stacker) — You’ve done everything on your checklist. Got pet insurance and found a great, affordable veterinarian. Didn’t forget to puppy-proof the house and scanned high and low for the best quality dog food. Just one thing’s missing: What will you name your new furry family member?

In the past century, man’s best friend has had various popular names. Spike, Fido, and Buddy are classic names. But what if you’re looking for something more unique? Or, you want to give them a classic name, like Charlie? Whatever you choose to call your puppy pal, you want to make sure it’s just right.

What’s in a name, you might ask? Sometimes, what you see is what you get. Other times, it’s quite the complete opposite. According to the PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables. Why? You’ll get your puppy’s attention faster. Another helpful tip: give your furry friend a name you won’t get tired of repeating.

Wag! ranked the 50 most popular dog names in Indiana based on its users’ data. Find your next pup’s name below, or see if your canine companion’s name made the cut.

#50. Loki

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.23%

National rank: #55

#49. Riley

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.24%

National rank: #32

#48. Millie

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.25%

National rank: #77

#46. Nova (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.26%

National rank: #69

#46. Wrigley (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.26%

National rank: Not ranked in the top 100

#45. Penny

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.30%

National rank: #27

#44. Piper

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.33%

National rank: #52

#43. Marley

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.34%

National rank: #47

#42. Toby

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.38%

National rank: #24

#41. Teddy

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.38%

National rank: #23

#40. Mia

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.39%

National rank: #41

#39. Lilly

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.40%

National rank: #63

#38. Gracie

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.41%

National rank: #58

#36. Zeus (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.44%

National rank: #34

#36. Rosie (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.44%

National rank: #42

#35. Ellie

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.50%

National rank: #49

#34. Ruby

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.51%

National rank: #48

#33. Jax

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.53%

National rank: #37

#32. Oliver

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.54%

National rank: #25

#31. Chloe

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.57%

National rank: #22

#29. Murphy (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.59%

National rank: #57

#29. Winston (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.59%

National rank: #46

#28. Nala

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.59%

National rank: #18

#27. Leo

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.63%

National rank: #21

#26. Ollie

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.66%

National rank: #45

#25. Tucker

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.67%

National rank: #36

#24. Harley

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.68%

National rank: #31

#23. Duke

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.75%

National rank: #20

#22. Jack

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.77%

National rank: #19

#20. Zoey (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.78%

National rank: #29

#20. Bentley (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.78%

National rank: #26

#19. Sophie

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.87%

National rank: #35

#17. Rocky (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.96%

National rank: #13

#17. Coco (tie)

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.96%

National rank: #7

#16. Maggie

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 1.99%

National rank: #30

#15. Bear

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 2.01%

National rank: #14

#14. Sadie

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 2.07%

National rank: #16

#13. Stella

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 2.16%

National rank: #17

#12. Lola

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 2.17%

National rank: #10

#11. Molly

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 2.37%

National rank: #15

#10. Buddy

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 2.39%

National rank: #9

#9. Milo

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 2.40%

National rank: #11

#8. Bailey

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 2.49%

National rank: #8

#7. Cooper

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 2.99%

National rank: #12

#6. Daisy

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 3.23%

National rank: #6

#5. Lucy

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 3.57%

National rank: #5

#4. Charlie

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 3.76%

National rank: #4

#3. Max

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 4.02%

National rank: #3

#2. Luna

Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 4.46%

National rank: #2

#1. Bella



– Share of Indiana’s top 50 names: 5.92%

– National rank: #1

Want to see other state’s rankings? Check out the top 10 in each of the 50 states.

This story originally appeared on Wag! and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.