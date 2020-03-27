The Milk Bank in dire need of donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Milk Bank is preparing for a potential shortage of breast milk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Milk Bank collects breast milk from healthy mothers. The organization then processes it and pasteurizes the "liquid gold." It donates the milk to local hospitals and NICUs.​ The milk is given to babies that are struggling to survive, some of which are premature and prone to illness.

"​In this case, human milk is actually medicine for those infants,” Sarah Long and Freedom Kolb explained. “It provides immunological benefits.”

Similar to blood drives, The Milk Bank often holds milk drives but had to cancel all of those events due to the health crisis.

“We’re just really seeing a slowing in availability in our donors so getting the word out there that we are still open, we are still an essential business,” the group told CBS4.

The Milk Bank is concerned with fewer people donating and the local NICUs already requesting more milk, that they could eventually end up short on supply.

“If they're needing to clean out their freezers to stock up on extra food supplies and they’re noticing that they have that excess breast milk, we can accept milk until their infant is two years old,” Long said. “So reach out to us, we might be able to help clear out those freezers and help save a life at the same time.”

Both Indiana Department of Health and The March of Dimes posted about the dire need for donations on social media. In one day, 12 new mothers stepped up to help.

The Milk Bank says new donors will complete a short screening via phone and sign some forms with their pediatrician or obstetrician. Then, they will arrange for you to get your blood drawn. The Milk Bank covers the costs associated with that step of the process. Once The Milk Bank receives all of the paperwork and the mother’s blood work, the clinical coordinator will officially approve them as a donor.

Mothers must be in good health, willing to get their blood drawn and willing to donate at least 100 ounces of milk by the time their child turns two years old.