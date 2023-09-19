Indianapolis has had an extended stretch of mild weather as temperatures have been below average for the past eight days. Now, a warm front is moving our way, a warmer air will settle across the state. A few isolated showers will be possible over the northern part of the state as the front passes but not much rain is expected.

High pressure building over the eastern half of the nation will keep us dry through the weekend. Fall starts Saturday morning at 2:05am and the new season will start with a summer-like feeling. We’ll have sunny days and afternoon temperatures are expected to climb into the low and mid 80s, each day Wednesday through Sunday.

Indianapolis has only received. 18″ of rainfall since August 18th and that 32-day stretch is the longest dry spell for the city since 2020. Abnormally Dry soil conditions are again spreading across the state. With no rainfall in the forecast for this week, these conditions are expected to worsen. Our next chance for rain does not come until Sunday, so farmers will be able to continue to make progress during harvest season. Meanwhile, the rest of us will need to water our lawns and plants.

Our summer dry spell has now reached 32 days.

Wednesday will be a sunny, slightly warmer day.

Temperatures will be above average for the next four days.

Fall starts Saturday morning.